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Governor Morrisey Announces Final Steps to Allow Wyoming County Manufacturing Expansion
3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council would be assisting the John D. Rockefeller Industrial Park in Wyoming County, allowing manufacturer Oceanetics to more than double its workforce with 25 new full-time jobs. “West Virginia has the skilled workforce and...