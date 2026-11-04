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Dem. Randy Villegas defeats Rep. Valadao in U.S. House race, flipping Calif. 22nd district
3 days ago
Democrat Randy Villegas has been elected to represent California’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent U.S. Representative David Valadao. With 57% of the votes counted, the Associated Press called the race for Villegas who received 66% of the votes compared to Valadao who received 33%. California’s 22nd Congressional District...
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