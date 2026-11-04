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Missouri voters give attorney general sole authority to remove sheriffs, except St. Louis area
By St. Louis Public Radio,3 days ago
The Missouri attorney general will have the sole power to remove most sheriffs from office. Amendment 8 narrowly passed with 51% of the final but unofficial vote. The plan will enshrined sheriff elections in the constitution and require that sheriffs in most Missouri counties serve four-year terms. Amendment 8 covers all Missouri counties except for St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.