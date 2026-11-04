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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Switch 2) Review
By Marcus Kenneth,3 days ago
My brother came home with a Nintendo 64, Super Mario 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time when I was nine, and because I was the youngest of four, he decided I wasn’t allowed a save slot or to touch the console at all. There was an empty slot sitting right there because one of my siblings didn’t want to play it, and he still held the line. So, whenever he was out, I’d sneak into his room and replay the opening and the Deku Tree for two months straight, beating Queen Gohma ten or twelve times without seeing anything past her.