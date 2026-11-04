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10 Extinct Animals Scientists Want to Bring Back
By Gargi Chakravorty,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Imagine walking through a forest and hearing the thunderous footsteps of a woolly mammoth. Or watching a flock of passenger pigeons so massive it literally darkens the sky overhead. Sounds insane, right? Yet here we are in 2026, and scientists are genuinely, seriously, actively trying to make these things happen. Welcome to the era of de-extinction, a field of science so thrilling and so controversial that it reads more like a blockbuster film than a laboratory report.