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EU Regulators Propose Simplification of Taxonomy Reporting Rules for Banks, Insurers and Investors
By Mark Segal,3 days ago
Europe’s three primary financial regulatory agencies, the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) announced the release of their finalized advice on measures to simplify reporting obligations for asset managers, banks and insurers under the EU Taxonomy regulation. The ESAs include The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), The European Banking Authority...