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BlackRock Launches ESG-Focused Protected Equity Fund for UK Pension Schemes
By Kenny Fisher,2 days ago
BlackRock announced the launch of the ACS World ESG Insights Protective Strategies Fund, an new fund targeted at UK pensions schemes, incorporating sustainability considerations into the investment approach while seeking to mitigate the impact of significant market declines to help members approaching retirement to manage downside risk. According to BlackRock,...