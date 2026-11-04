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Smoked Swedish Meatballs (Pellet Grill Recipe)
3 days ago
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There may be affiliate links within the post. Tender, smoky meatballs smothered in a rich, savory gravy! These smoked Swedish meatballs are classic comfort food with a wood-fired twist. Smoke the meatballs low and slow at 225°F on the pellet grill, then cover them with a homemade Swedish meatball sauce and finish them on the smoker so all the flavors blend together.