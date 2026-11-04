undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Altus by Kevin Keller: Album Review
3 days ago
Kevin Keller’s Altus pushes you to step away from the noise of the world and find your own meaning in the spaces between the notes. Spanning ten interconnected instrumental pieces, it unfolds like an inward pilgrimage through longing, wonder, memory, silence, and, eventually, a profound feeling of homecoming. Rather than offering answers to the questions of life, mortality, beauty and transcendence that have occupied Keller for more than three decades, the album leaves room for listeners to discover their own.