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IndiGo in talks to acquire 100 Embraer regional jets with option for 50 more
By Swati.K,2 days ago
IndiGo is in early-stage discussions with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to acquire 100 regional jets, with an option for around 50 additional aircraft, according to a Reuters report citing three people familiar with the matter. If concluded, the deal could become one of Embraer’s largest aircraft orders and mark a significant breakthrough for the manufacturer in India.