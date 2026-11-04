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8 Rare Birds You Can Spot in U.S. National Parks This Spring
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Spring in America’s national parks bursts with life as migratory birds return, filling the air with songs and colors you won’t forget. Picture yourself hiking a desert trail or scanning canyon rims, heart racing at the glimpse of something extraordinary. These parks shelter some of the rarest feathers on the continent, especially now in 2026 as warmer days draw them north.