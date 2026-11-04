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Democrats win control of House, Senate
By Adam EpsteinAbigail Rubenstein,2 days ago
Last night, election analysts on cable news repeatedly zoomed in and out on their touch screens as midterm results trickled in. Their conclusion? It was a very good night for Democrats. Before midnight on the East Coast, news outlets called them flipping control of both houses of Congress and several surprising governorships from the Republicans. As of 5am ET, Dems were on track to have 228 House seats and 54 Senate seats.