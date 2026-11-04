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Louisiana residents encouraged to participate in statewide community health survey
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
The LSU AgCenter Webster and Claiborne Parish Nutrition Education program is encouraging residents to make their voices heard by participating in the Louisiana Community Health Survey, an initiative aimed at identifying healthcare access challenges and community health needs across the state. The survey, promoted on behalf of the Office of...