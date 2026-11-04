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Sunny skies and mild temperatures expected across Claiborne Parish this week
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. — Residents across Claiborne Parish can expect a pleasant stretch of fall weather this week, with abundant sunshine, mild afternoon temperatures, and chilly overnight lows. Mostly dry conditions are anticipated through Friday, with a slight chance of rain Saturday night as temperatures gradually cool heading into the weekend.