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Claiborne Academy students launch campus beautification initiative
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
Students at Claiborne Academy are taking an active role in keeping their school clean and welcoming through a new initiative called “Operation Campus Beautification.”. Members of the school’s Student Council and National Honor Society have joined forces to purchase outdoor trash cans to help reduce litter and encourage students to take pride in their campus.