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Op-Ed: Lead exposure is silent, but its harm is real
3 days ago
A child can be exposed to lead without showing any signs of harm. By the time problems appear, lead may have already affected a child’s learning and growth. A blood test is the best way to determine whether a child has been exposed to lead. However, Pennsylvania does not require testing for every child. House Bill 916 could help change that. The bill would require healthcare providers to make reasonable efforts to ensure that children receive two blood lead tests by age two. The bill has passed the Pennsylvania House and is now with the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.