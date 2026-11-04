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Jaisohn Center provides $65,000 in internship and scholarship support to 26 students
3 days ago
NORTH WALES, PA — The Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation (Jaisohn Center) provided $65,000 in internship and scholarship support to 26 students through its 2026 programs, investing in education and the development of future leaders. This year’s programs included 15 internship participants and 11 scholarship recipients. The internship program welcomed...