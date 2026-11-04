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Man arrested after vandalizing multiple CCTV cameras at Lansdale SEPTA garage, police say
By Hannah Nguyen,3 days ago
A Lansdale man was arrested after he allegedly vandalized multiple CCTV cameras at the Lansdale SEPTA garage. Chad Lockhart, 33, is facing a third-degree felony conspiracy charge in connection with allegedly damaging the cameras. On Sept. 20, SEPTA Transit police responded to a report of vandalism from days before at...
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