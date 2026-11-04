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Travel from Las Vegas to space at Interstellar Arc
By Kiko Miyasato,3 days ago
Travel through the cosmos to a new world when you step inside Interstellar Arc, a virtual-reality experience extraordinaire at AREA15. The custom-build venue that spans more than 20,000 square feet immerses you inside a futuristic world. You’ll step aboard the Hexo Spaceport One and get fitted in your VR headset, and then you’re whisked away on a tram to the spaceship, where you’ll blast off into space, letting the audio and visual delights of the virtual space surround you.
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