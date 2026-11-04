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Goodbye Beige: Jennifer Lopez, 57, Proves Caramel Brown Is the Richer Neutral for Fall
By Grazia Staff,3 days ago
A peplum dress, a faux-fur stole and pumps in the same rich shade: the tonal look that makes beige feel flat. For years, beige has been the safe choice for anyone who wants to look polished. It is easy, elegant and endlessly versatile. But it can also look a little washed out, especially as the days get shorter and the light gets colder.