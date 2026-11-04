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Chamber Welcomes Magic Batch Bakery to The Shoppes
2 days ago
The Chamber was thrilled to host an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Friday celebrating Chamber Investor, Magic Batch Bakery. Community members and Chamber representatives gathered to officially welcome the bakery to its new home located in The Shoppes at the corner of Wentz and Oklahoma. Congratulations to the Magic Batch Bakery team on this exciting milestone and their sweet new addition to the community!