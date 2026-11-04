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Guthrie Rotary Student of the Week
2 days ago
The Guthrie Rotary Club Student of the Week is Taylor Schroder. She is the daughter of Chris and Tammy Schroder. Taylor is active in Cross Country, Track, Student Council, Bluejay Crew and National Honor Society. She is a two-time Cross Country All-Stater. Taylor placed 15th at Cross Country State last weekend. She holds the 1 mile record for Guthrie High School. After graduation, Taylor plans to attend OSU and major in nursing. Pictured with Taylor is Cross Country coach, Christian Fair and Rotary President, Katelyn Payne.