undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Montana Bakery Mills Its Own Wheat And Bakes Fresh Bread And Cinnamon Rolls
3 days ago
Bread here once went from standing wheat to finished loaves in 8 minutes and 13 seconds. That sprint earned a Guinness World Record, and it still sounds like a tall tale. The bakery traces its roots to a 15,000-acre Montana farming operation, though the original farm now runs independently. Grain still gets milled into flour at its facility, then turned into fresh bread and cinnamon rolls.
16