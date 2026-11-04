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Veterans Day parade marches through Saturday
By Staff Reports,2 days ago
You won’t want to miss Saturday’s big Veterans Day parade and noontime luncheon through downtown Edna. Hosted once again this year by the Patriot Warriors of Valor, a local nonprofit linking many of the area’s veteran groups together, the Nov. 7 event will feature both active-duty and former personnel from each of our nation’s military branches, all ahead of the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Veterans Day proper on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
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