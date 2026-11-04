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Avocado And Mango Help With Heart Health
By Mary Ellen Murphy,3 days ago
(Chicago, Ill) – A new study shows eating Avocado and Mango can help with heart health. The study done at Illinois Institute of Technology shows having an avocado and a cup of mango every day for eight weeks improved blood vessel function and blood pressure without seeing weight gain. Researchers did an experiment involving people who ate the two foods for eight weeks compared to another group that was on a similar diet but without those foods.