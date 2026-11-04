undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Let’s Give a Hoot for Owl Ridge Raptor Center,” In-Person Program on November 21
2 days ago
Join the UT Arboretum Society as Lisa Thomison, director and co-founder of the Owl Ridge Raptor Center, introduces the audience to some of their feathered “ambassadors” on Saturday, November 21st, 10 am to 12 noon EDT at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, 901 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge. Several live raptors will accompany her while she introduces the work of this federal and state licensed raptor rehabilitation center.
2