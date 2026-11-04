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"10 Years Later: What We Can Learn from the Gatlinburg Wildfires," a Zoom Presentation
2 days ago
On November 28, 2016, winds of up to 80 mph carried burning embers from the Chimney Tops 2 wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park into Gatlinburg and surrounding communities. The embers ignited drought-parched vegetation, spreading fire through neighborhoods and forcing more than 14,000 people to flee or evacuate. Fourteen people lost their lives.