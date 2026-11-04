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A look at today’s ship schedule, including a ship that may look familiar to Astorians and other locals
3 days ago
We’ll look at today’s ship schedule, including an unusual vessel. This morning, an offshore supply vessel (OSV) called the Seaward Explorer will be arriving at the Port of Astoria. She is a converted oil spill response vessel formerly owned by MSRC. These multi-purpose ships act in a support capacity to other vessels at sea, such as cable ships and oil rigs.
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