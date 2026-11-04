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Chris Mann declares victory in race for Kansas attorney general, but Kris Kobach isn’t conceding
By Kansas News Service,3 days ago
Conservative Republican firebrand Kris Kobach may have lost the attorney general’s office as unofficial results show Democrat Chris Mann with a lead and Mann is declaring victory. However, the Associated Press has not called a winner in the race and outstanding ballots could decide the victor. Those mailed ballots...