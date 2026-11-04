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Check out a Showcase at Cowley College
By News Room,2 days ago
Cowley College says From compelling stories to creative digital media, our students have been hard at work bringing their ideas to life! Join us on Tuesday, November 17, for the Creative Writing and Media & Digital Journalism End-of-Semester Showcase as we celebrate the talent, dedication, and creativity of Cowley College students. Come support our student writers, storytellers, and digital creators as they share their work with the community! 📅 November 17, 2026 in the Wright Room. The Gallery is open from 5:30 until 7 p.m., and the live readings begin at 6 p.m.