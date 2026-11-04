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Signia Hilton Naples Grande Beach Resort Announces Upcoming Debut of New Culinary Concepts
By LODGING Staff,3 days ago
NAPLES, Florida—Signia Hilton Naples Grande Beach Resort announced five new culinary concepts that will debut when the resort officially welcomes guests in January 2027, following a property-wide transformation. The collection includes an all-day café and marketplace, a coastal Mediterranean bar and terrace, an Italian social club and trattoria, a...