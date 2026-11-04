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Advanced Energy Rolls Out 3200 W and 3600 W M-CRPS Power Supplies
By Jeff Child, EEPower,3 days ago
Advanced Energy has unveiled three new Common Redundant Power Supply (M-CRPS) units designed to handle the growing power requirements of artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, networking, and telecom architectures. Debuting at the 2026 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, the new lineup features power densities exceeding 100 watts per cubic inch (W/in³) and includes two 3200-watt (W) models and one 3600 W model, all built within a standardized, OCP-compliant M-CRPS form factor.