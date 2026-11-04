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Oxford Artisan Distillery Returns to Oxford with New Board
By Beth Squires,3 days ago
The Oxford Artisan Distillery (TOAD) is returning to its original Oxford home after owner Oxford Spirit Group secured the lease on the historic Cheney Farm site in Headington and unveiled its new board of directors. The move follows the granting of planning permission to restore the city’s first registered organic whisky distillery, with founder Tom Nicolson leading the revival alongside the reacquired stills Nautilus and Nemo.