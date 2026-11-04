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Why Modern Apartment Layouts Matter for Growing Family Households
By Marc Berman,3 days ago
As Singapore households grow, an apartment must support changing routines, not just add more floor area. A young family may need space for a cot, study desk, pram, and visiting grandparents within a few years. A suitable layout separates rest, work, and shared activities without making daily movement awkward. It also supports privacy, storage, and safety as children become more independent. Several practical tests help families assess whether an apartment can adapt to those changes.