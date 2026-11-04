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WDFW invites public comments on proposed trout fishing rules for Rufus Woods Lake and Lake Roosevelt
3 days ago
SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is accepting public comments on proposed fishing rule changes for trout and kokanee on Rufus Woods Lake and Lake Roosevelt, respectively. WDFW received petitions to change fishing rules at the two lakes in July. WDFW Director Kelly Susewind approved both petitions and initiated rulemaking.