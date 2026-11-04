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Indiana Canine Assistant Network Pairs Trained Assistance Dogs With Former Service Members
By barry,2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Canine Assistant Network is highlighting its program for Hoosier military veterans ahead of Veterans Day. The statewide non-profit pairs trained mobility and psychiatric assistance dogs with former service members dealing with physical injuries and PTSD. ICAN waives all placement fees for qualifying veterans to ensure...