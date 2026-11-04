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Gladys Alexander Webb, Age 86 Mount Airy
By Dean Dyer,3 days ago
Gladys Alexander Webb, age 86, of Mount Airy, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Born on December 12, 1939, in the beautiful mountains of Clayton, Georgia, Gladys was a daughter of the late William and Margie Seay Alexander. She was a graduate of Rabun County High School, Class of 1957. Gladys retired from Scovill Manufacturing after more than 28 years of dedicated service and later worked with Sharing & Caring of Clarkesville.