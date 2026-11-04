undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bob Brooks defeats Trump-endorsed Rep. Ryan Mackenzie in Penn. 7th Congressional District House race
2 days ago
Former Pennsylvania State Representative Bob Brooks has defeated incumbent U.S. Representative Ryan Mackenzie, flipping Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District from Republican to Democrat. With 97% of the total votes accounted for on Tuesday, Brooks won with 164,370 votes, or 56%, compared to Mackenzie’s (R-Penn.) 128,655 votes, or 43%, according to...
3