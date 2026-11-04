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Professor’s Contributions to Students and Education Earn Him Award from Society for Neuroscience
3 days ago
Dr. Robert Calin-Jageman, professor of psychology and director of DU's neuroscience program, has earned commendation from the Society for Neuroscience, a worldwide organization dedicated to advancing breakthrough discoveries and promoting scientific advancements. Calin-Jageman is the recipient of the 2026 Award for Education in Neuroscience, which recognizes outstanding contributions to neuroscience...