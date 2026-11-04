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The Independent Advantage S02 E09: Where practices lose patients
By Diana Canto-Sims, ODRaphael RostenneJordana Joy, Editor,3 days ago
According to Raphael Rostenne, CTO of EyeCarePro, "anything that takes time" has the potential to frustrate patients, especially before they're in a practitioner's chair. In the latest episode of The Independent Advantage, host Diana-Canto-Sims, OD, speaks with Raphael Rostenne from EyeCarePro about what makes an exceptional patient experience, where eye-care practices may lose prospective patients, and how AI voice agents can support front-desk operations.