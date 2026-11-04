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Vivienda E.ME by INDARQ
By illustrarch Editoral Team,2 days ago
Three-hole ceramic brick, exposed brick walls and ceiling. Lead architect: Jorge Visconte. Design team: Osvaldo Lombardo, Juan Lezcano, Wendy Kuo. Vivienda E.ME is a small family house in Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay, designed by INDARQ under lead architect Jorge Visconte. With 120 m² spread over two floors, the practice set out to make a home with plenty of views and varied spaces while working with a single, very ordinary material: the three-hole ceramic brick found on building sites across the region.