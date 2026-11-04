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Tallahassee secures $23.5 million federal grant for Tharpe Street improvements
By FCN Staff writer,3 days ago
A $23.5-million federal grant will fund pedestrian safety, drainage and traffic improvements along a section of Tharpe Street in Tallahassee, Florida. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the funding through its Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. The award will support design and construction of the first segment of the Tharpe Street improvements, part of Blueprint’s Northwest Connector Corridor project.