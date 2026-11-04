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Construction begins on 252-unit Gateway Osceola apartment community
By FCN Staff writer,3 days ago
Construction has started on Gateway Osceola, a 252-unit apartment development in Osceola County, Florida. Muirfield Development announced the start of construction on the four-storey, Class A multifamily community, which will occupy approximately 12 acres in the NeoCity and NeoVation corridor near Osceola Heritage Park in the Kissimmee area. BBL Building...
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