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3 settings I changed to make writing on my phone easier than ever
By Adrian Sobolewski-Kiwerski,3 days ago
I remember as if it were today, the moment when touchscreens started to, slowly but surely, replace physical keyboards as the main input on smartphones. It was quite an event, as many people were sure that touchscreens simply cannot make for decent writing apparatuses. Only a few years later, it's difficult to imagine having a phone with a keyboard, and writing using a touchscreen is second nature to anybody using a phone.