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Nike’s latest marathon campaign is in the pages of the New York Times
By Alyssa Meyers,2 days ago
Nike’s been known to make a splash around major marathons, even when it’s not an official sponsor. Following this year’s New York City Marathon, that splash is in ink. For the first time this year, the New York Times published the full list of marathon finishers in print, an effort that Nike is supporting. The brand sponsored the special sections of the Times on Monday and Tuesday, and it has also been appearing alongside the paper’s digital and newsletter assets, according to Amy Oelkers, SVP of ad sales at New York Times Advertising, who spoke exclusively to Marketing Brew about how the campaign came together.