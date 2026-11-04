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Expanding the garden
3 days ago
Crews were busy working at the Anderson Sculpture Garden on Friday, expanding the existing landscape with more perennials and bulbs to the north side triangles. It's part of "A Moment in Time," designed by Iowa State alumnus Austin Eischeid that emphasizes the use of perennials, including some native plant species, to create a naturalistic landscape. Eischeid's design was inspired by the New Perennial Movement, with an emphasis on pollinator-friendly plantings and year-round interest. The entire landscape of the project contains more than 1,200 perennial plants and 5,000 bulbs.