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Using Hollow-Core Doors to Compartmentalize Fire
By Sponsored Content,3 days ago
Hollow-core doors can be more than just barriers between rooms. On the fireground, they can be valuable tools for compartmentalizing fire, limiting oxygen flow, and protecting firefighters and occupants from dangerous fire conditions. In this Fire Engineering Training Minutes, Chris Puzzanghero and Philip Worthington explain how firefighters can use standard...