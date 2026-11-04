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First time ever: AMD beats Nvidia and manages to do what few thought possible
By Fawad Murtaza,2 days ago
AMD has managed to do what few thought possible. Team Red's Radeon GPUs reportedly outsold Nvidia GeForce GPUs on Amazon US for the first time ever. It can be argued that the current desktop gaming GPU generation is going quite well for AMD. This is despite the fact that there are no flagship RDNA 4 GPUs, and AMD has made some questionable pricing decisions. Things have apparently gone so well for AMD that Team Red has, for the first time ever, sold more Radeon GPUs than Nvidia GeForce cards on Amazon.