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Goodbye black bars: New plugin brings fullscreen gaming to Steam Deck and other handhelds
By Marius Müller,3 days ago
At 7 inches for the LCD model and 7.4 inches for the OLED version, the Steam Deck's display is already fairly compact. That makes it all the more frustrating when black bars further reduce the usable screen space. The new Decky plugin AnyAspectRatio aims to solve this problem, allowing players to adjust games to the right aspect ratio with just a few taps.