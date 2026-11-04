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Lawrence declares victory in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District
By Michigan Advance,3 days ago
In a tight race for Michigan’s politically purple 7th Congressional District, Lansing area political organizer William Lawrence has declared himself the victor against incumbent Congressman Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte). Lawrence’s campaign shared their proclamation of victory at 2:49 a.m., though the Associated Press had not yet called the race.
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